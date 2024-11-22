Marksans Pharma gains after receiving final nod for Loratadine Tablets from USFDA

Marksans Pharma rose 1.94% to Rs 315 after the company received final approval from US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) , Loratadine Tablets.

The said drugs are indicated for the treatment of allergic rhinitis caused by pollen and upper respiratory tract allergy for over-the-counter (OTC) use. Loratadine is an antihistamine that treats symptoms such as itching, runny nose, watery eyes, and sneezing from "hay fever" and other allergies.

This product is generic version of Clartin tablet in the same strength of Bayer Healthcare.

Marksans Pharma is primarily engaged in the business of research, manufacture, marketing and sale of pharmaceutical formulations.

The company reported 15.8% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 96.72 crore on 20.83% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 641.92 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News