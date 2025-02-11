Bata India PAT rises 1% YoY to Rs 59 crore in Q3 FY25

Bata India's consolidated net profit rose 1.24% to Rs 58.69 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 57.97 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations added 1.69% year on year (YoY) to Rs 918.79 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Profit before exceptional items and tax spiked 12.87% to Rs 88.08 crore in the third quarter of FY25, compared with Rs 78.03 crore reported in Q3 FY24.

EBITDA stood at Rs 208.70 crore, reflecting consistent efficiency improvements driven by strategic initiatives. The EBITDA margin expanded by 141 basis points.

The results for the quarter also include a one-time exceptional expenditure of Rs 10.80 crore for voluntary retirement schemes (VRS) at the factory, aligned with our long-term strategy to enhance capability, agility, and efficiency in the supply chain.

On a nine-month basis, the companys consolidated net profit rallied 43.18% to Rs 284.74 crore on 0.74% marginal rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,700.6 in 9M FY25 over 9M FY24.

Gunjan Shah, MD and CEO, Bata India, stated: We continue to focus on our portfolio to attract new customers. To foster ease of choice for customers, we are driving affordability and reducing complexity across categories. On account of these initiatives, we are seeing significant volume growth after a long time. We also took advantage of the prolonged end-of-season sales to reduce aging.

Despite the muted demand, we managed to gain volumes. We saw double-digit growth in Hush Puppies through our premium offerings. These strategies helped us sustain margins. We saw robust growth in our e-commerce channel with new and revamped website. Our omni-channel initiatives, like entry into quick-commerce, coupled with continuous expansion in newer towns, have significantly enhanced our market reach. Our strategic brand collaborations with new-age icons like Kartik Aaryan, Jim Sarbh, and Vir Das connected well with customers during the festive season.

We unveiled Hush Puppies The Party Ready collection featuring Jim Sarbh and welcomed Vir Das as India ambassador for Hush Puppies. We remain optimistic about demand recovery based on concerted efforts on driving volume-based revenue growth by offering affordability and freshness. We will continue to move ahead with cautious control on costs and focus on efficiency and productivity.

Bata India is the largest retailer and manufacturer of footwear in the country. The company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading footwear and accessories through their retail and wholesale network. Their products include leather footwear, rubber/canvas footwear, and plastic footwear.

Shares of Bata India shed 0.23% to Rs 1,336.45 on the BSE.

