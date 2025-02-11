Escorts Kubota Q3 PAT grows 9% YoY to Rs 323 cr

The tractor maker's reported 7.67% increase in standalone net profit from continuing operations to Rs 290.47 crore on 8.46% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,935.43 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 380.18 crore in the December quarter, up 6.39% from Rs 357.34 crore reported in the same period a year ago.

During the quarter, EBITDA grew 3.55% to Rs 335.3 crore as against Rs 323.8 crore recorded in Q3 FY24. EBITDA margin declined 11.4% in Q3 FY25, compared to 12% registered in the corresponding quarter last year.

In the Agri Machinery segment, tractor volumes stood at 32,556 units, up 4.5% from 31,155 units in Q3 FY25. The segment revenue grew by 9.4% to Rs 2,416.6 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2,208.9 crore in the corresponding period last year. EBIT margin came at 10.4% as against 12.1% in Q3 FY24.

Construction Equipment sales fell 0.9% to 1,989 units as against 2,008 units in the corresponding period last year. During the quarter, the revenue increased 4.1% YoY to Rs 515.7 crore. EBIT margins were at 11.0% as against 8.1% in Q3 FY24.

During the quarter, the railway equipment division (RED) business has been disclosed under discontinued operations and previous periods are also reclassified in terms of Ind AS 105 Non-current assets held for sale and discontinued operations, the company stated in regulatory filing.

The company's revenue from the Railways product division stood at Rs 200.4 crore, registering de-growth of 2.2% YoY. The PAT (profit after tax) for the quarter ended December 2024 was Rs 32.7 crore, compared to Rs 28.1 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Meanwhile, the companys board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 10 per equity share for FY24, subject to shareholder approval. The record date for the purpose of payment of the aforesaid interim dividend will be Friday, 14 February 2025, and the dividend will be paid within 30 days thereafter.

Also Read

Escorts Kubota is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing agricultural tractors, engines for agricultural tractors, construction, earth moving and material handling equipment, round and flat tubes, heating elements, and double acting hydraulics.

Shares of Escorts Kubota declined 3.45% to Rs 3,191.30 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News