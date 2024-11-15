Beekay Niryat consolidated net profit rises 65.75% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 19.52% to Rs 5.07 croreNet profit of Beekay Niryat rose 65.75% to Rs 1.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 19.52% to Rs 5.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales5.076.30 -20 OPM %0.790.16 -PBDT1.380.79 75 PBT1.360.75 81 NP1.210.73 66
