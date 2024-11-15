Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sai Capital consolidated net profit rises 75.82% in the September 2024 quarter

Sai Capital consolidated net profit rises 75.82% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 9:23 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 50.00% to Rs 0.10 crore

Net profit of Sai Capital rose 75.82% to Rs 1.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 50.00% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.100.20 -50 OPM %-950.00-645.00 -PBDT3.392.99 13 PBT2.722.01 35 NP1.600.91 76

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news: Poll officials seize cash, goods worth Rs 536 crore ahead of Maharashtra elections

Berkshire bites into Domino's Pizza, dips into Pool as stock retreat

Trump pledges to end Russia-Ukraine war, focus on Middle East peace

Bluesky attracts millions of users as they leave Musk's X after Trump win

Truck drivers concerned over livelihood as GRAP-III now effective in Delhi

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story