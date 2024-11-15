Sai Capital consolidated net profit rises 75.82% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 50.00% to Rs 0.10 crore

Net profit of Sai Capital rose 75.82% to Rs 1.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 50.00% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.100.20-950.00-645.003.392.992.722.011.600.91

Powered by Capital Market - Live News