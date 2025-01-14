Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BEL edges higher after bagging contract worth Rs 561 crore

BEL edges higher after bagging contract worth Rs 561 crore

Image
Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Bharat Electronics added 1.02% to Rs 262.20 after the company announced that it has secured additional orders worth Rs 561 crore since 23 December 2024.

In a regulatory filing made after market hours on Monday, the company stated that major orders received include contract for supply of communication equipment, electro optics, upgrades for satcom network, radar & fire control system, spares, services etc.

"With these orders, BEL has now accumulated orders totalling Rs 10,362 crore in the current financial year, the company said in a statement.

Navratna PSU BEL is a multi-product, multi-technology, multi-Unit conglomerate which designs, manufactures and supplies products and systems in a wide variety of fields including radars, missile systems, military communications, naval systems, electronic warfare & avionics, C4I systems, electro optics, tank electronics & gun/weapon system upgrades, and electronic fuzes in the defence segment. As on 31 September 2024, the Government of India held 51.14% stake in the company.

The company reported 35.22% growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,450.88 crore on 14.78% rise in net sales to Rs 4,583.41 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Metal shares gain

Power stocks edge higher

Utilties stocks rise

Shares of Quadrant Future Tek lists in B Group

Market opens on a firm note; breadth strong

First Published: Jan 14 2025 | 10:03 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story