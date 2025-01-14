Metal shares gain

Metal stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Metal index rising 553.57 points or 2.07% at 27359.72 at 09:41 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Metal index, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 3.74%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 3.5%),Vedanta Ltd (up 3.39%),Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 3.25%),NMDC Ltd (up 3.15%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 2.81%), National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 2.53%), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 2.44%), Jindal Stainless Ltd (up 2.26%), and Tata Steel Ltd (up 2.03%).

At 09:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 118 or 0.23% at 50659.9.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 148.26 points or 1.01% at 14780.5.

The Nifty 50 index was up 84.5 points or 0.37% at 23170.45.

The BSE Sensex index was up 303.86 points or 0.4% at 76633.87.

On BSE,2085 shares were trading in green, 981 were trading in red and 126 were unchanged.

