Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Metal shares gain

Metal shares gain

Image
Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Metal stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Metal index rising 553.57 points or 2.07% at 27359.72 at 09:41 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Metal index, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 3.74%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 3.5%),Vedanta Ltd (up 3.39%),Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 3.25%),NMDC Ltd (up 3.15%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 2.81%), National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 2.53%), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 2.44%), Jindal Stainless Ltd (up 2.26%), and Tata Steel Ltd (up 2.03%).

At 09:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 118 or 0.23% at 50659.9.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 148.26 points or 1.01% at 14780.5.

The Nifty 50 index was up 84.5 points or 0.37% at 23170.45.

The BSE Sensex index was up 303.86 points or 0.4% at 76633.87.

Also Read

LIVE news: Los Angeles braces for strong winds amid raging fires, death toll likely to rise

US visa bulletin Feb 2025: EB-2, EB-3 advance for Indian green card seekers

Tech supplier Arm plans to hike prices, considers developing its own chips

Maha Kumbh: Prayagraj Railways has special action plan for Makar Sankranti

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex 250 pts higher at 76,570; Nifty at 23,150; Metal, Financials, Auto gain

On BSE,2085 shares were trading in green, 981 were trading in red and 126 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Power stocks edge higher

Utilties stocks rise

Shares of Quadrant Future Tek lists in B Group

Market opens on a firm note; breadth strong

Den Networks slides after Q3 PAT fall 15% YoY to Rs 40 cr

First Published: Jan 14 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story