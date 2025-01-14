Market opens on a firm note; breadth strong

The key equity indices traded with moderate gains in early trade. The Nifty traded above the 23,150 mark. Metal, PSU bank, and auto shares advanced while IT and FMCG shares declined

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, gained 364.54 points or 0.48% to 76,689.79. The Nifty 50 index rose 110.05 points or 0.48% to 23,196.40.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 1.38% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.32%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 1,664 shares rose and 675 shares fell. A total of 129 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 4,892.84 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 8,066.07 crore in the Indian equity market on 13 January 2025, provisional data showed.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Anand Rathi Wealth tumbled 4.59%. The companys consolidated net profit jumped 33.2% to Rs 77.02 crore on 30.4% surge in total income to Rs 244.21 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Himadari Specialty Chemical declined 2.13%. The companys consolidated net profit increased 30.5% to Rs 142.06 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 108.82 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales rose 8.4% YoY to Rs 1,140.66 crore during the quarter.

Angel One slipped 5.65%. The company reported 8.1% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 281.47 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 260.31 crore in Q3 FY24. Total income jumped 19.1% YoY to Rs 1,263.80 crore during the quarter.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper was up 1.61% to 6.953 as compared with previous close 6.956.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 86.4700, compared with its close of 86.7025 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 February 2025 settlement rose 0.04% to Rs 78,200.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.05% to 109.56.

The United States 10-year bond yield declined 0.77% to 4.768.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for March 2025 settlement shed 30 cents or 0.37% to $80.71 a barrel.

Global Markets:

U.S. stock futures signal a positive open on Monday, with Dow Jones Industrial Average futures trading 42 points higher. Concerns over the potential impact of disruptive trade tariffs under the incoming Trump administration have eased slightly, following reports that his team is considering a gradual increase in import duties.

Asian markets traded mixed performance on Monday, with investor sentiment dampened by ongoing concerns about the tight monetary conditions in the United States.

U.S. indices partially recovered from their initial losses on Monday, resulting in a mixed close. The S&P 500 saw a modest 0.16% gain, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rebounded from a two-month low with a robust 0.86% increase. The NASDAQ Composite lagged behind, experiencing a 0.38% decline.

This week, investor attention will be firmly focused on the release of December's Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data on Wednesday. Additionally, the earnings season is set to commence in earnest on Wednesday, with several major Wall Street banks scheduled to report their financial results.

