Utilties stocks rise

Utilties stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Utilities index increasing 132.94 points or 2.78% at 4923.26 at 09:41 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Utilities index, Adani Power Ltd (up 8.21%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 7.14%),Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (up 6.8%),JSW Energy Ltd (up 4.81%),Inox Green Energy Services Ltd (up 3.91%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tata Power Company Ltd (up 3.6%), NTPC Ltd (up 3.44%), EMS Ltd (up 3.21%), Orient Green Power Company Ltd (up 2.93%), and Torrent Power Ltd (up 2.79%).

On the other hand, Nava Ltd (down 1.18%), turned lower.

At 09:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 118 or 0.23% at 50659.9.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 148.26 points or 1.01% at 14780.5.

The Nifty 50 index was up 84.5 points or 0.37% at 23170.45.

The BSE Sensex index was up 303.86 points or 0.4% at 76633.87.

On BSE,2085 shares were trading in green, 981 were trading in red and 126 were unchanged.

