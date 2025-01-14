Power stocks edge higher

Power stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Power index increasing 144.32 points or 2.35% at 6292.93 at 09:41 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Power index, Adani Power Ltd (up 8.21%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 7.14%),JSW Energy Ltd (up 4.81%),Tata Power Company Ltd (up 3.6%),NTPC Ltd (up 3.44%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 3.4%), Torrent Power Ltd (up 2.79%), NHPC Ltd (up 2.55%), ABB India Ltd (up 1.19%), and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.77%).

At 09:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 118 or 0.23% at 50659.9.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 148.26 points or 1.01% at 14780.5.

The Nifty 50 index was up 84.5 points or 0.37% at 23170.45.

The BSE Sensex index was up 303.86 points or 0.4% at 76633.87.

On BSE,2085 shares were trading in green, 981 were trading in red and 126 were unchanged.

