BEL secures orders worth Rs 843 crore

Bharat Electronics (BEL) announced that it has received additional orders worth Rs 843 crore since the last disclosure on 6 March, 2025.

The major orders include RF seekers, vessel and air traffic management systems, electro-optic repair facilities, radar upgrades, spares, services, etc.

"With these, the total accumulated orders received by BEL during the current financial year stand at Rs 14,567 crore," the company said in a statement.

Navratna public sector undertaking Bharat Electronics (BEL) caters to the electronic equipment requirements of the defence sector. BEL is the dominant supplier of radar, communication, and electronic warfare equipment to the Indian armed forces. The Government of India (GOI) remains BEL's largest shareholder with the current shareholding of 51.14%.

The companys standalone net profit surged 47.33% to Rs 1,316.06 crore on 39.15% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 5,756.12 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

The scrip added 0.27% to currently trade at Rs 272.95 on the BSE.

