Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Arvind Lifestyle Brands' Club A set to open stores in Hyderabad and Bangalore

Arvind Lifestyle Brands' Club A set to open stores in Hyderabad and Bangalore

Image
Last Updated : Mar 11 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Club A, the premium fashion retail chain store operated by Arvind Lifestyle Brands, a wholly owned subsidiary of Arvind Fashions will expand its presence by opening stores across Hyderabad and Bangalore. It houses a curated selection of renowned brands like Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, U.S. Polo Assn., Arrow, Flying Machine, and Stride.

Currently Club A, a premier destination offering a curated selection of premium fashion and accessories for customers who appreciate the finer things in life, has three stores located in 100 ft Rd. Indiranagar - Bangalore, Connaught Place - Delhi, Piplod - Surat and Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport - Lucknow.

The indulgent brand, that pampers its clientele with a tailored shopping experience through a dedicated concierge, will expand its presence with the addition of two new locations this year. The stores will be located Himayatnagar, Hyderabad and HSR Layout, Bangalore. Club A customers can now also shop for the much-anticipated, refreshingly new Spring Summer-25 Collections from all the in-house brands.

Housing internationally acclaimed brands as well as collections from the Arvind Fashions, Stride's premium footwear, handbags and watches and labels like Cole Haan and Guess, Club A is the premium fashion destination with a high-end appeal for style-conscious customers.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premier Explosives inks JV pact with Global Munition

Z-Tech (India) hits the roof on bagging orders worth Rs 20 cr

Nifty trades below 22,450; private bank shares decline

RBI Governor says we will endeavour to make cross-border payments more efficient

Lok Sabha passes Bills of Lading Bill, 2025 modernising 169 years old colonial shipping law

First Published: Mar 11 2025 | 9:42 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story