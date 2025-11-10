Bella Casa Fashion & Retail standalone net profit rises 39.05% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.99% to Rs 126.03 crore

Net profit of Bella Casa Fashion & Retail rose 39.05% to Rs 6.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 17.99% to Rs 126.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 106.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.126.03106.818.288.339.707.008.696.256.414.61

