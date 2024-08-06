Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BEML Q1 net loss narrows to Rs 70 crore

BEML Q1 net loss narrows to Rs 70 crore

Image
Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

BEML's consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 70.47 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 75.01 crore reported in Q1 FY24.

Revenue from operations grew by 9.91% to Rs 634.08 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 576.91 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The company recorded a pre-tax loss of Rs 75.38 crore in Q1 FY25 as against a pre-tax loss of Rs 75.01 crore recorded in Q1 FY24.

Total expenses rose 8.70% year on year to Rs 709.99 crore during the quarter. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 376.60 crore (up 37.46% YoY) while employee benefit expenses was at Rs 213.55 crore (up 2.13%YoY) in Q1 FY25.

As on 30 June 2024, the order book stood at Rs 613 crore. The defence company said it executed orders worth Rs 618 in during the quarter.

BEML is a multi-technology schedule 'A' company under the Ministry of Defence. It operates under three major business verticals viz., defence & aerospace, mining & construction, and rail & metro. As on 30 June 2024, the Government of India held 54.03% stake in BEML.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Olympics 2024: Rohidas to miss IND vs GER SF after India's appeal rejected

Brigade Ent climbs 11% on healthy Q1FY25 results; profit more than doubles

Stock Market LIVE: RIL, L&T, TCS push Sensex 550 points higher; Nifty Realty, Metal up 2%

LIVE: Centre holds all-party meet on Bangladesh turmoil, EAM S Jaishankar briefs senior leaders

B'desh's Air Force's C-130J takes off from Hindon base, Hasina not onboard

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 12:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story