Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 11: Neeraj Chopra in action today; Men's team TT match at 1:30

India at Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: India vs Germany semifinal in men's hockey at 10:30 PM IST today. Wrestling Vinesh Phogat in action after 2:30 PM IST. Check Paris 2024 live score updates

Shashwat NishantAditya Kaushik New Delhi
India at Paris Olympics live score updates on August 6, 2024
India at Paris Olympics LIBE: India's veteran wrestler Vinesh Phogat will begin her campaign in what termed be a toughest bout, when she takes on China's Yui Susaki, who is Tokyo Olympics Gold medallist.

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 1:08 PM IST
On Day 11 (August 5) of Paris Olympics 2024, the star attraction of Indian contingent, Neeraj Chopra will begin his campaign in men's javelin throw qualification round. All eyes will be on Neeraj, along with Kishore Jena and Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem after 1:50 PM IST today.  The final round of men's javelin throw event will take place on August 8 but for booking a place for the finals athletes have to be in top 12 performers or breach the qualification standard of 84-metre. 
Meanwhile, India's veteran wrestler Vinesh Phogat will begin her campaign in what termed to be a toughest bout, when she takes on China's Yui Susaki, who is Tokyo Olympics Gold medallist. India men's Table Tennis team, comprising of Sharath Kama will be in action post 1:30 PM IST.
Moreover, the biggest match, India vs Germany semifinal, for the hockey fans will begin at 10:30 PM IST today. 
India Olympics 2024 schedule on August 6
Event Indian athletes in action Time Result
Table tennis
Men's Team (Pre-quarterfinal) India (Harmeet Desai, Sharath Kamal and Manav Thakkar) vs China 1.30 PM IST TBD
Athletics
Men's Javelin Throw (Qualification) Kishore Jena 1.50 PM IST TBD
Men's Javelin Throw (Qualification) Neeraj Chopra 3.20 PM IST TBD
Women's 400m (Repechage) Kiran Pahal 2.50 PM IST TBD
Wrestling
Women's freestyle 50kg category Vinesh Phogat 2:30 PM IST onwards TBD
Hockey
Men's semi-final India vs Germany 10.30 PM IST TBD
Paris Olympics 2024 live telecast
The telecast of India's Day 11 matches in the Paris Olympics 2024 will take place on Sports 18 1 HD/SD, Sports 18 2, Sports 18 3, VHI, MTV and colors channels.
India at Paris Olympics 2024 live streaming free
The Live streaming of India matches on August 6 at the Paris Olympics 2024 will be available on Jio Cinema app and website for free.

1:08 PM

Day 11 | Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Javelin throw rules in Olympics

Javelin Throw: Rules

In javelin throw events, athletes are given three attempts to hurl a spear-shaped implement as far as possible, with the best attempt of the three being their official score. The qualification round features 32 athletes, with the top 12 advancing to the final. In the final, the athletes receive another three attempts, with the best throw determining the winner. After three throws, the top three athletes with the best throws are awarded gold, silver, and bronze medals.

12:41 PM

Day 11 | Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Neeraj Chopra's competitors

Neeraj Chopra's top rivals include Jakub Vadlejch of Czechia, Julian Weber of Germany, Anderson Peters of Grenada and Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan.
Neeraj Chopra. Photo: ANI

12:30 PM

Day 11 | Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: WATCH Prakash Padukone big statement on Indian Badminton

12:17 PM

Day 11 | Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: When will Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena be in action?

  • Group A and B: Kishore Jena is in Group A, while Neeraj Chopra is in Group B.
  • Start Time: Group A begins at 1:50 PM IST, and Group B starts at 3:20 PM IST.

11:59 AM

Day 11 | Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Neeraj Chopra's Olympic qualification

Neeraj Chopra is set to begin his Olympic title defense in the qualifying round of the men's javelin throw competition at the Stade de France in Paris on Tuesday.
Neeraj Chopra

11:56 AM

Inda at Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES on Day 11

Hello and welcome to our live coverage India events at Paris Olympics today. The Golden Boy for India, Neeraj Chopra will be in action today. 

Keep checking this space for the latest live updates.
First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 11:54 AM IST

