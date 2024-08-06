Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 11: Neeraj Chopra in action today; Men's team TT match at 1:30

On Day 11 (August 5) of Paris Olympics 2024, the star attraction of Indian contingent, Neeraj Chopra will begin his campaign in men's javelin throw qualification round. All eyes will be on Neeraj, along with Kishore Jena and Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem after 1:50 PM IST today. The final round of men's javelin throw event will take place on August 8 but for booking a place for the finals athletes have to be in top 12 performers or breach the qualification standard of 84-metre.

Meanwhile, India's veteran wrestler Vinesh Phogat will begin her campaign in what termed to be a toughest bout, when she takes on China's Yui Susaki, who is Tokyo Olympics Gold medallist. India men's Table Tennis team, comprising of Sharath Kama will be in action post 1:30 PM IST.

Moreover, the biggest match, India vs Germany semifinal, for the hockey fans will begin at 10:30 PM IST today.

India Olympics 2024 schedule on August 6 Event Indian athletes in action Time Result Table tennis Men's Team (Pre-quarterfinal) India (Harmeet Desai, Sharath Kamal and Manav Thakkar) vs China 1.30 PM IST TBD Athletics Men's Javelin Throw (Qualification) Kishore Jena 1.50 PM IST TBD Men's Javelin Throw (Qualification) Neeraj Chopra 3.20 PM IST TBD Women's 400m (Repechage) Kiran Pahal 2.50 PM IST TBD Wrestling Women's freestyle 50kg category Vinesh Phogat 2:30 PM IST onwards TBD Hockey Men's semi-final India vs Germany 10.30 PM IST TBD Paris Olympics 2024 live telecast

The telecast of India's Day 11 matches in the Paris Olympics 2024 will take place on Sports 18 1 HD/SD, Sports 18 2, Sports 18 3, VHI, MTV and colors channels.

India at Paris Olympics 2024 live streaming free

The Live streaming of India matches on August 6 at the Paris Olympics 2024 will be available on Jio Cinema app and website for free.