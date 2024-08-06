Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Bharat Forge Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Image
Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Bharat Forge Ltd is quoting at Rs 1536.75, down 1.05% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 68.84% in last one year as compared to a 23.32% rally in NIFTY and a 61.15% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Bharat Forge Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1536.75, down 1.05% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.46% on the day, quoting at 24166.55. The Sensex is at 79082.36, up 0.41%.Bharat Forge Ltd has lost around 8.2% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bharat Forge Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.81% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24706.5, up 0.39% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.89 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.68 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1543.6, down 0.99% on the day. Bharat Forge Ltd jumped 68.84% in last one year as compared to a 23.32% rally in NIFTY and a 61.15% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 51.71 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

