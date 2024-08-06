Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Aug 06 2024
Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is quoting at Rs 21.69, down 0.41% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 68.84% in last one year as compared to a 23.32% rally in NIFTY and a 0.25% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 21.69, down 0.41% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.46% on the day, quoting at 24166.55. The Sensex is at 79082.36, up 0.41%.Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd has lost around 5.86% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.08% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2004.2, up 1.7% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 75.01 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 127.12 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 46.32 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

Aug 06 2024

