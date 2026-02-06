Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BEML slumps after posting Rs 22-cr net loss in Q3 FY26

BEML slumps after posting Rs 22-cr net loss in Q3 FY26

Image
Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 3:50 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

BEML dropped 9.34% to Rs 1584.95 after the company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 22.38 crore in Q3 FY26 compared with net profit of Rs 24.41 crore posted in Q3 FY25.

Revenue from operations climbed 23.69% YoY to Rs 1083.27 crore during the quarter.

The company reported pre-tax loss of Rs 25.41 crore during the quarter compared with pre-tax profit of Rs 29.58 crore in Q3 FY25.

Total expenses jumped 30.78% to Rs 1,112.54 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 850.70 crore in Q3 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 559.19 crore (up 41.57% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 222.58 crore (up 7.68% YoY), while finance cost stood at Rs 11.61 crore (down 30.48% YoY) during the period under review.

Meanwhile, the companys declared dividend of Rs 2.50 per share for FY26. The company had fixed the record date as on 13 February 2026 for payment of said interim dividend.

BEML is a leading multi-technology 'Schedule A' company under the Ministry of Defence. It operates in three verticals viz. defence & aerospace, mining & construction and rail & metro. As of 31st December 2025, the Government of India held a 54.03% stake in BEML

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Siemens board decides to defer capex for setting up metro car assembly in Aurangabad

Ashapura Minechem Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Siemens slips after Q1 PAT drops 26% YoY to Rs 269

Mahindra Group plans its largest integrated manufacturing unit in Nagpur

GNG Electronics hits the roof after robust Q3 results

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story