Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Siemens board decides to defer capex for setting up metro car assembly in Aurangabad

Siemens board decides to defer capex for setting up metro car assembly in Aurangabad

Image
Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 3:32 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Due to continued delays in issuance of metro tenders

Siemens announced that the company, in May 2024 had inter alia announced capex of around Rs. 186 crore to build a metro car assembly setup in Aurangabad to cater to both domestic and export markets. Due to continued delays in issuance of metro tenders and to ensure prudent capital allocation, the board of directors of the company at its meeting held on 06 February 2026 has decided to indefinitely defer the said capex decision. The Company will address this market through alternative business models. The Company is committed to pursuing metro rail opportunities in both domestic and export markets.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

BEML slumps after posting Rs 22-cr net loss in Q3 FY26

Ashapura Minechem Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Siemens slips after Q1 PAT drops 26% YoY to Rs 269

Mahindra Group plans its largest integrated manufacturing unit in Nagpur

GNG Electronics hits the roof after robust Q3 results

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story