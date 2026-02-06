Siemens board decides to defer capex for setting up metro car assembly in Aurangabad

Due to continued delays in issuance of metro tenders

Siemens announced that the company, in May 2024 had inter alia announced capex of around Rs. 186 crore to build a metro car assembly setup in Aurangabad to cater to both domestic and export markets. Due to continued delays in issuance of metro tenders and to ensure prudent capital allocation, the board of directors of the company at its meeting held on 06 February 2026 has decided to indefinitely defer the said capex decision. The Company will address this market through alternative business models. The Company is committed to pursuing metro rail opportunities in both domestic and export markets.

