GNG Electronics hits the roof after robust Q3 results

Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 3:05 PM IST
GNG Electronics hit an upper limit of 10% at Rs 322.10 after delivering a strong set of numbers for the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

On a consolidated basis, PAT stood at Rs 38.7 crore in Q3 FY26, up 102.8% YoY from Rs 19.1 crore in Q3 FY25. On a sequential basis, profit rose 18.5% from Rs 32.7 crore in Q2 FY26.

Revenue from operations came in at Rs 487.2 crore in Q3 FY26, registering a strong 40.3% YoY growth over Rs 347.4 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue increased 10.8% QoQ from Rs 439.9 crore in Q2 FY26.

Gross profit stood at Rs 101.3 crore, up 24% YoY from Rs 81.7 crore. Gross margin came in at 20.8%, lower by 273 bps YoY but higher by 87 bps QoQ.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 42.8 crore in Q3 FY26, up 104.3% vs Q3 FY25 and higher by 18.6% QoQ from Rs 36.1 crore reported in Q2 FY26.

EBITDA rose sharply to Rs 54.6 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 32 crore in Q3 FY25, marking a 70.5% YoY increase. Sequentially, EBITDA increased 16.7% from Rs 46.8 crore in Q2 FY26.

EBITDA margin improved to 11.2% from 9.2% in Q3 FY25 and 10.6% in Q3 FY25.

Employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 26.9 crore, up 0.4% YoY. Finance cost was largely stable at Rs 9 crore compared with Rs 8.9 crore in Q3 FY25.

Sharad Khandelwal, managing director, highlighted that accelerating AI adoption and supply-side constraints in new computing hardware are pushing customers toward refurbished enterprise-grade devices as a cost-efficient and scalable alternative. Management believes the company is well positioned to capitalise on favourable industry trends while focusing on disciplined execution and long-term value creation.

GNG Electronics is Indias largest refurbisher of laptops and desktops and among the largest refurbishers of ICT devices globally. As of 31 March 2025, the company had a significant presence across India, the USA, Europe, Africa and the UAE. It follows a repair-over-replacement model and refurbished nearly 5.9 lakh devices in FY25, offering a portfolio of 5,840 SKUs spanning laptops, desktops, tablets, servers, smartphones, workstations and accessories.

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 3:05 PM IST

