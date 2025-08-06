Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shares of M & B Engineering list in B Group

Shares of M & B Engineering list in B Group

Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
The equity shares of M & B Engineering (Scrip Code: 544470) are listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ''B'' Group Securities. In the pre-open session for newly listed IPO shares, the indicative price of the stock is at a premium of 1.30% over the IPO price of Rs 385.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 9:27 AM IST

