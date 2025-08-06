Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shares of Mehul Colours list in MT Group

Shares of Mehul Colours list in MT Group

Image
Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
The equity shares of Mehul Colours (Scrip Code: 544472) are listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ''MT'' Group Securities. In the pre-open session for newly listed shares, the indicative price of the stock is at a premium of 16.67% over the IPO price of Rs 72.

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 9:24 AM IST

