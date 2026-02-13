Bhakti Gems & Jewellery standalone net profit rises 145.45% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 75.61% to Rs 9.96 croreNet profit of Bhakti Gems & Jewellery rose 145.45% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 75.61% to Rs 9.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 40.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales9.9640.84 -76 OPM %3.920.47 -PBDT0.370.15 147 PBT0.370.13 185 NP0.270.11 145
