Bhansali Engineering Polymers consolidated net profit rises 5.62% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 13 2024 | 1:51 PM IST
Sales rise 15.48% to Rs 340.06 crore

Net profit of Bhansali Engineering Polymers rose 5.62% to Rs 53.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 50.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.48% to Rs 340.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 294.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales340.06294.48 15 OPM %18.1119.21 -PBDT73.5669.22 6 PBT71.2266.77 7 NP53.3550.51 6

First Published: Jul 13 2024 | 1:45 PM IST

