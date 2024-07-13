Bhansali Engineering Polymers consolidated net profit rises 5.62% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.48% to Rs 340.06 croreNet profit of Bhansali Engineering Polymers rose 5.62% to Rs 53.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 50.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.48% to Rs 340.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 294.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales340.06294.48 15 OPM %18.1119.21 -PBDT73.5669.22 6 PBT71.2266.77 7 NP53.3550.51 6
