Bhansali Engineering Polymers consolidated net profit rises 5.62% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.48% to Rs 340.06 crore

Net profit of Bhansali Engineering Polymers rose 5.62% to Rs 53.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 50.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.48% to Rs 340.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 294.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.340.06294.4818.1119.2173.5669.2271.2266.7753.3550.51

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp