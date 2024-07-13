Sales rise 6.86% to Rs 3.27 croreNet profit of Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels reported to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6.86% to Rs 3.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales3.273.06 7 OPM %15.909.48 -PBDT0.390.13 200 PBT0.250.01 2400 NP0.360 0
