Bharat Electronics bags additional orders worth Rs 569-cr

Bharat Electronics (BEL) announced that it has secured additional orders worth Rs 569 crore since its last disclosure made on 12 December 2025.

In an exchange filing, the defence public sector undertaking said that the major orders include a wide range of products and services such as radars, tank overhaul systems, communication equipment, fire control systems, simulators, antenna stabilisation systems, security software, components, upgrades, spares, and related services.

Bharat Electronics (BEL) is a Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India. It manufactures electronic products and systems for the army, navy, and air force. As of September 2025, the Government of India held a 51.14% stake in the company.