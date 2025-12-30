Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GRINFRA transfers GR Bahadurganj Araria Highway to Indus Infra Trust

GRINFRA transfers GR Bahadurganj Araria Highway to Indus Infra Trust

Last Updated : Dec 30 2025 | 10:51 AM IST
G R Infraprojects announced that the company has entered into Share Purchase Agreement on 29 December 2025 with Indus Infra Trust for transfer of 100% equity shares being held by the Company in its wholly owned subsidiary namely GR Bahadurganj Araria Highway (GBAHPL).

Upon completion of the aforesaid transfer, GBAHPL would cease to be wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 30 2025 | 10:30 AM IST

