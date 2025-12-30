GRINFRA transfers GR Bahadurganj Araria Highway to Indus Infra Trust

G R Infraprojects announced that the company has entered into Share Purchase Agreement on 29 December 2025 with Indus Infra Trust for transfer of 100% equity shares being held by the Company in its wholly owned subsidiary namely GR Bahadurganj Araria Highway (GBAHPL).

Upon completion of the aforesaid transfer, GBAHPL would cease to be wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

