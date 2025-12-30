Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mastek Inc. appoints Marc Berson to its Board

Mastek Inc, a step-down subsidiary of Mastek, announced the appointment of Marc Berson to its Board of Directors, effective 01January 2026.

Based in the United States, Marc currently serves as the Head of Google Internal Systems (CIO). His appointment signals Mastek's commitment to deepening its North American footprint and integrating world class Silicon Valley expertise into its strategic oversight.

Marc is a distinguished figure in the global CIO community. His career spans leadership roles at Gilead Sciences, HP, IBM, and Philips, where he spearheaded massive enterprise transformations. He was recognized by Inspire CIO as both a Super Global ORBIE Award Finalist in 2023 and Winner in 2024. His expertise bridges the gap between complex processes, systems, and cutting-edge digital innovation, making him a pivotal asset for Mastek's "Lead with AI" roadmap.

Marc holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance and International Business from Penn State University and a Master's in Project Management from George Washington University.

