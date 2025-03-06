Bharat Forge rises after arm inks pact With Taiwan's Compal Electronics

Bharat Forge advanced 1.17% to Rs 1,069.85 after the company announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Kalyani Powertrain, entered into a technology licensing agreement with Taiwan's Compal Electronics to manufacture X86 platform servers in India.

The two companies have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop the server business using locally manufactured solutions in India, echoing the Indian governments Make in India policy.

Under this collaboration, Compal Electronics will provide Kalyani Powertrain with technological support related to servers, including overseeing local production, assembly, testing activities, and final sales.

Amit Kalyani, vice chairman & joint managing director of Bharat Forge, stated, It gives us an immense pleasure to partner with a global leader of technological products Compal for manufacturing servers in India. This association will give a strong impetus to Indias manufacturing competitiveness.

Tony Bonadero, CEO of Compal Electronics, said, We are very pleased to collaborate with Kalyani Powertrain. Compal is actively advancing its server business and establishing multiple partnerships. Kalyani Powertrain's extensive experience in the Indian market will create synergistic effects in our collaboration. We look forward to this being just the beginning, with more ICT-related business opportunities in the future to create greater value together.

Bharat Forge (BFL) is the flagship company of the Kalyani Group, providing engineering solutions for diverse automotive and industrial applications. It is Indias one of the largest forging companies with forging-based engine and chassis components with a focus on crankshafts and front-axle beams, the largest exporter of auto components, and among the leading manufacturers of industrial components. It has a diversified global customer base, including the top five CV and PV manufacturers in the world.

The company has reported an 8.4% fall in standalone net profit to Rs 346 crore, along with a 7.4% decline in total revenue to Rs 2,096 crore in Q3 FY25, compared with Q3 FY24.

