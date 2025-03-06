Capital Trust Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd, Madhav Marbles and Granites Ltd, Jindal Photo Ltd and Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 March 2025.

Capital Trust Ltd spiked 17.60% to Rs 86.47 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2567 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1261 shares in the past one month.

Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd surged 16.40% to Rs 154. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12211 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3733 shares in the past one month.

Madhav Marbles and Granites Ltd soared 15.37% to Rs 47.6. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1001 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4180 shares in the past one month.

Jindal Photo Ltd added 14.36% to Rs 641.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3163 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 984 shares in the past one month.

Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd gained 14.05% to Rs 8.2. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.77 lakh shares in the past one month.

