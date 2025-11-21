Bharat Global Developers standalone net profit declines 98.32% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 97.15% to Rs 6.16 crore

Net profit of Bharat Global Developers declined 98.32% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 97.15% to Rs 6.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 216.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.6.16216.354.220.050.2613.650.2413.640.1710.11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News