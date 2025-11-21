RCI Industries & Technologies reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.56 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1456.52% to Rs 3.58 crore

Net profit of RCI Industries & Technologies reported to Rs 1.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1456.52% to Rs 3.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.3.580.2331.01-78.262.78-0.021.59-1.371.56-1.39

