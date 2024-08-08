Bharat Parenterals consolidated net profit declines 82.98% in the June 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
Sales rise 32.33% to Rs 92.51 crore

Net profit of Bharat Parenterals declined 82.98% to Rs 1.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 32.33% to Rs 92.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 69.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales92.5169.91 32 OPM %4.8514.95 -PBDT4.2611.66 -63 PBT-4.7710.08 PL NP1.287.52 -83

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 4:30 PM IST

