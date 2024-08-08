Garware Technical Fibres consolidated net profit rises 8.89% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.25% to Rs 336.25 croreNet profit of Garware Technical Fibres rose 8.89% to Rs 46.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 42.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.25% to Rs 336.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 325.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales336.25325.67 3 OPM %19.1517.88 -PBDT68.7863.19 9 PBT62.0757.10 9 NP46.7842.96 9
