Bharti Airtel has allotted 1,37,65,085 equity shares of Rs 5 each at a conversion price of Rs 518 per equity share on conversion of FCCBs.

Post allotment of equity shares, the paid up equity share capital has increased to Rs 28,834,620,387.50 divided into 5,668,852,162 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 5/- each and 392,287,662 partly paid-up equity shares of Rs 5/- each (paid-up value Rs 1.25/- each); and Outstanding principal value of FCCBs, as listed at Singapore Exchange Limited, stands reduced to USD 238.971 million.

