Bharti Airtel extends a multi-year deal to Ericsson for 4G/5G RAN solutions

Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Ericsson has won a multi-year, multi-billion extension deal from Bharti Airtel for 4G and 5G RAN products and solutions.

As per the new contract, Ericsson will deploy centralized RAN and Open RAN-ready solutions for network transformation which will help customers with wider coverage and enhanced capacity on the network. Ericsson will also undertake the software upgradation of its current deployed 4G radios thereby enhancing the customer experience.

Ericsson has been a trusted connectivity partner for Airtel for over 25 years, supporting every generation of mobile communications. This strategic partnership underscores Ericsson and Airtel's shared commitment to building an advanced digital ecosystem in India.

First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 12:27 PM IST

