Aditya Birla Capital invests Rs 300 crore in housing finance arm

Aditya Birla Capital (ABCL) said that it has made an investment of Rs 300 crore on rights basis, in the equity shares of Aditya Birla Housing Finance (ABHFL).

Aditya Birla Housing Finance is an existing wholly owned subsidiary (WOS) of the company.

Offering the investment rationale, ABCL stated that it is making the investment in ABHFL to fund its growth and improve its leverage ratio.

"Pursuant to the aforesaid investments, there is no change in the percentage shareholding of ABCL and ABHFL continues to be wholly owned subsidiaries of the company, Aditya Birla Capital said in a statement.

Aditya Birla Capital is the holding company for the financial services businesses of the Aditya Birla Group.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 42% to Rs 1,001 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 705 crore in Q2 FY24. Consolidated revenue stood at Rs 12,007 crore in Q2 FY25, registering a growth of 36% from Rs 8,831 crore recorded in the same period a year ago.

The scrip shed 0.43% to currently trade at Rs 198.40 on the BSE.

