GCM Securities Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Bang Overseas Ltd, SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd, Shivalik Rasayan Ltd and Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 December 2024.

GCM Securities Ltd soared 14.29% to Rs 1.2 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 15.93 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.71 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bang Overseas Ltd spiked 14.15% to Rs 76.41. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8535 shares in the past one month.

SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd surged 13.78% to Rs 263. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 62693 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8548 shares in the past one month.

Shivalik Rasayan Ltd exploded 13.33% to Rs 805.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 51764 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4335 shares in the past one month.

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd jumped 12.45% to Rs 847.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 85492 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6001 shares in the past one month.

