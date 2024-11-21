Bharti Airtel extends partnership with Nokia

For deployment of 4G and 5G equipment for its India operations

Nokia has been awarded a multi-year, multi-billion extension deal by Bharti Airtel (Airtel) to deploy 4G and 5G equipment across key Indian cities and states.

As per the contract, Nokia will deploy equipment from its cutting-edge 5G AirScale portfolio including base stations, baseband units and the latest generation of Massive MIMO radios, all powered by its energy-efficient ReefShark System-on-Chip technology. These solutions will enhance Airtel's network with exceptional 5G capacity and coverage and support its network evolution. Furthermore, Nokia will modernize Airtel's existing 4G network with multiband radios and baseband equipment, which can also support 5G.

Airtel will also be leveraging Nokia's MantaRay Network Management for intelligent network monitoring and management that uses AI-based tools covering digital deployment, optimization and technical support.

