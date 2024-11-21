Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Orissa Minerals Development Co records 59% YoY decline in Q2 PAT

Orissa Minerals Development Co records 59% YoY decline in Q2 PAT

Image
Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Orissa Minerals Development Company has reported 58.9% decline in net profit to Rs 0.79 crore on a 40.7% increase in net sales to Rs 23.39 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Q2 FY24.

Operating expenditure rose by 22.6% YoY to Rs 16.69 crore in the second quarter. Interest expenses fell by 26.5% to Rs 5.48 crore in Q2 FY25 from Rs 7.46 crore in Q2 FY24.

The company has recorded a pre-tax profit of Rs 1.19 crore in Q2 FY25 as against a pre-tax loss of Rs 3.24 crore in Q2 FY24.

Orissa Minerals Development Company (OMDC), (also known as Orissa Minerals), is a public sector undertaking company in the state of Odisha under administrative control of Department of Steel and Mines, Government of Odisha. It is engaged in the mining and production of iron ore and manganese ore. It is a subsidiary of state-owned Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited.

The scrip rose 0.21% to currently trade at Rs 7536.65 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

NTPC Green IPO crosses halfway mark on Day 2: GMP stays green; Subscribe?

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 400 pts at 77,150; Nifty at 23,350; Financials, Metal weigh

Akums Drugs shares hit second upper circuit, reach new high; here's why

LIVE news: Fiscal-monetary coordination key to India's economic resilience, says RBI Governor Das

What does the SEC indictment of Adani mean, is there an Indian equivalent?

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 11:45 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story