Orissa Minerals Development Co records 59% YoY decline in Q2 PAT

Orissa Minerals Development Company has reported 58.9% decline in net profit to Rs 0.79 crore on a 40.7% increase in net sales to Rs 23.39 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Q2 FY24.

Operating expenditure rose by 22.6% YoY to Rs 16.69 crore in the second quarter. Interest expenses fell by 26.5% to Rs 5.48 crore in Q2 FY25 from Rs 7.46 crore in Q2 FY24.

The company has recorded a pre-tax profit of Rs 1.19 crore in Q2 FY25 as against a pre-tax loss of Rs 3.24 crore in Q2 FY24.

Orissa Minerals Development Company (OMDC), (also known as Orissa Minerals), is a public sector undertaking company in the state of Odisha under administrative control of Department of Steel and Mines, Government of Odisha. It is engaged in the mining and production of iron ore and manganese ore. It is a subsidiary of state-owned Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited.

The scrip rose 0.21% to currently trade at Rs 7536.65 on the BSE.

