RateGain launches innovative digital marketing solution - Demand Booster

RateGain Travel Technologies has introduced Demand Booster, an innovative end-to-end digital marketing solution designed to empower hoteliers to maximize direct bookings and improve return on ad spend (ROAS).

Demand Booster is a comprehensive all-in-one solution that is designed to address these challenges. By integrating campaign management into a single user-friendly platform, offering seamless performance tracking and ensuring demand intelligence across 1100+ data sources, Demand Booster empowers hotels to focus on what matters: engaging guests and driving bookings.

Powered by the world's largest data lake for travel pricing and intent data, Demand Booster integrated with RateGain's Hotel Commerce Cloud UNO allows hoteliers to target guests at each stage of the booking journey, from dreaming to conversion, driving greater engagement and revenue directly through hotel websites - all from a single platform.

As part of UNO, Demand Booster makes it easy for hotels to manage their paid advertising efforts to drive direct bookings seamlessly across search, metasearch, and social media leveraging display and retargeting within a single solution helping deliver maximum returns. With an added feature of auto budget management, Demand booster will ensure that your direct bookings ROAS is always above your target.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News