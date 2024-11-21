Praveg partners with Lallooji & Sons as master franchise for Rann Utsav 2024-25

Praveg announced its partnership with Lallooji & Sons as the master franchise for marketing and booking of 400 luxury tents at the renowned Rann Utsav 2024-25.

In addition, the company will serve as the sole partner for event conceptualization, consulting & management, and artist coordination, making it a one-stop solution for delivering an unparalleled visitor experience.

Dr. CA Vishnukumar Patel, Chairman, Praveg stated, "We are honored to strengthen our association with Rann Utsav in partnership with Lallooji & Sons. This unique opportunity allows us to redefine the Rann Utsavs offerings through exceptional marketing and booking services, along with innovative event management and event consultation. We are confident this partnership will significantly contribute to the major share of revenue generated from Rann Utsav while enhancing the global appeal of Rann Utsav."

Rann Utsav, celebrated annually in the enchanting White Desert of Kutch, Gujarat, is a globally acclaimed cultural and tourism extravaganza, since 2006. Known for its luxurious tented accommodations, breathtaking landscapes, and vibrant showcase of Gujarats heritage, it attracts lakhs of tourists from around the world.

Praveg is a pioneer in eco-responsible luxury hospitality.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 33.01% to Rs 1.40 crore in the Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations spiked 124.01% year on year to Rs 31.43 crore in Q2 FY25.

Shares of praveg shed 0.53% to Rs 671.10 on the BSE.

