Tata Elxsi partners with DENSO Robotics Europe and AAtek

To inaugurate 'Robotics and Automation Innovation Lab' in Frankfurt

Tata Elxsi in partnership with DENSO Robotics Europe and AAtek, announced the inauguration of the 'Robotics and Automation Innovation Lab' at its Frankfurt office. This state-of-the-art facility aims to drive the future of robotics automation across sectors such as medical devices, pharmaceuticals, life sciences and food science.

Equipped for both proof-of-concept (POC) and full-scale development, the lab will serve as a research and development hub, focusing on modular automation, accelerating product development, and simplifying maintenance to meet global demand for automation solutions. This includes live demonstrations of high-precision and modular robotic implementations in cell/tissue culture, diagnostics, and sterilised environments.

The new facility will specialise in key areas, leveraging AI-driven analytics to support personalised medicine, automated handling of cell cultures in sterile environments, liquid handling and dispensing solutions, hospital lab automation, drug discovery, bioprocessing, and diagnostics. The centre will provide services including product design and engineering, application development, platform engineering, and regulatory compliance support.

This unique combination of state-of-the-art technology and deep automation expertise provides customers with a platform to co-create, test, and deploy robotic solutions designed to meet the specific regulatory and operational challenges of the healthcare industry.

Designed to foster innovation in the region, the lab is also open to researchers and students from the Frankfurt Innovation Center (FIZ) and the startup ecosystem in the Hessen region.

