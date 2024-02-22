Bharti Airtel introduces in-flight roaming plans

Bharti Airtel introduced in-flight roaming plans for customers that will allow them to stay connected while onboard a flight. Customers can now enjoy high-speed internet browsing, talk to their loved ones and enjoy a host of other activities while thousands of feet above-ground. Customers subscribed to roaming packs priced at Rs. 2997 for prepaid and Rs. 3999 for postpaid and above will automatically enjoy the in-flight roaming benefit at no additional cost.

For a seamless travel experience, Airtel has tied-up with Aeromobile to enable the best in-flight connectivity across 19 airlines flying across different international sectors.

To power the on-board travel experience, Airtel has introduced in-flight offerings including voice, data and SMS services. The details are as follows:

(Tariff -- Data/ Outgoing Calls / Outgoing SMS/ Validity) Rs 195 -- 250 MB/ 100 Mins/ 100 SMS/ 24 hours Rs 295 -- 500 MB/ 100 Mins/ 100 SMS/ 24 hours Rs 595 -- 1 GB/ 100 mins/ 100 SMS/ 24 hours

