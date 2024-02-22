Home / Markets / Capital Market News / FRP of sugarcane raised 8% to Rs 340 a quintal for the 2024-25 season

FRP of sugarcane raised 8% to Rs 340 a quintal for the 2024-25 season

Last Updated : Feb 22 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
The government announced a hike in the fair and remunerative price (FRP) of sugarcane to Rs 340 a quintal from Rs 315 for the 2024-25 season. This is around 8% higher than the rate for the 2023-24 sugar season. The revised FRP will be applicable with effect from October 1, 2024. With this approval, sugar mills will pay FRP at recovery of 10.25%. With each increase of recovery by 0.1%, farmers will get additional price of Rs 3.32 while the same amount will be deducted on reduction of recovery by 0.1%, the Centre said in a statement.

First Published: Feb 22 2024 | 12:22 PM IST

