The EPC major announced that its construction arm has secured a significant order for its Buildings & Factories (B&F) business, to construct residential towers in Thane.

As per Larsen & Toubro's (L&T) classification, the value of the significant' project lies between Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore.

L&T Construction bagged the contract form a reputed real-estate developer to construct multi storeyed residential towers at Thane in the Mumbai, metropolitan region.

The scope of the order includes construction of the core and shell works for five towers having 62 floors and allied parking area comprising basements, ground and 5 podiums.

M V Satish, whole-time director and senior executive vice president (buildings), L&T, said, With the economy showing encouraging positive movement, we see good opportunities in the residential buildings sector. We have executed some unique and prestigious structures over the past few years and recently have been introducing new technologies and advanced methods to fast-track construction that is becoming increasingly green and sustainable and, at the same time, reflecting the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC Projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide. A strong, customer focused approach and the constant quest for top class quality have enabled L&T to attain and sustain leadership in its major lines of business for eight decades.

The company reported 15.45% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,947.36 crore on 18.84% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 55,127.82 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

The scrip rose 0.39% to Rs 3,304.60 on the BSE.

