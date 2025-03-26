Bharti Airtel launches IPTV services across 2000 cities in India

Bharti Airtel launched its IPTV services in 2000 cities in India offering customers the best large screen viewing experience. Customers will get access to an extensive library of on-demand content from 29 prominent Streaming Apps including Netflix, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime, SonyLiv, Zee5, 600 popular television channels, and Wi-Fi service at plans starting Rs. 699. As an introductory offer, all Airtel customers will get upto 30 days of free service on the purchase of IPTV plans which can be availed through the Airtel Thanks App.

Commenting on the launch, Siddharth Sharma CEO - Connected Homes and Chief Marketing Officer, Bharti Airtel, said, The launch heralds a new era in home entertainment where cuttingedge technology seamlessly blends traditional linear TV with a bouquet of streaming Apps for an immersive digital experience for customers. Backed by Airtel's high-speed Wi-Fi, we are certain that consumers will have a fantastic converged home experience with Airtel IPTV.

All new customers can enjoy IPTV on the purchase of new Wi-Fi plans. Customers can visit the website https://www.airtel.in/ or walk into any of Airtel stores.

Existing Airtel Wi-Fi customers can upgrade their plan to IPTV plans through Airtel thanks app or visit any Airtel store.

