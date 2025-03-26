Maruti Suzuki board approves third Kharkhoda plant

Maruti Suzuki India has announced plans to expand its production capacity at Kharkhoda (Haryana), with the addition of a third manufacturing plant.

The company's board approved the project during a meeting held on 26 March 2025. With this expansion, the total production capacity at the Kharkhoda facility is set to reach 7.5 lakh units per year by 2029.

The existing Kharkhoda plant, a greenfield project, began commercial operations in February 2025 with an initial production capacity of 2.5 lakh vehicles per year. A second plant, which is currently under construction, will add another 2.5 lakh units annually. The newly approved third plant will further increase the facilitys capacity by an additional 2.5 lakh vehicles per year, bringing the total capacity at Kharkhoda to 7.5 lakh units.

Maruti Suzuki has allocated Rs 7,410 crore for this expansion, which will be financed entirely through internal accruals. The investment underscores the company's confidence in sustained market demand, including growth in export opportunities.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki fell 1.39% to Rs 11731.70 today.

