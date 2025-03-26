Ministry of Coal poised to launch 12th round of Commercial Coal Mine Auctions on March 27, 2025

The Ministry of Coal is poised to launch the 12th round of Commercial Coal Mine Auctions on March 27, 2025. This initiative marks another significant step toward enhancing domestic coal production, reducing imports, and ensuring long-term energy security for the nation. Under round 12, a total of 25 coal mines are being offered, comprising 7 mines under CMSP [Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Act, 2015] and 18 mines under MMDR (Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957). Among these, 2 are lignite mines, catering to diverse energy requirements. Furthermore, 13 coalmines are Fully Explored, while 12 are Partially Explored, providing opportunities for both immediate and future development. In addition, under the 2nd Attempt of Round 11, the Ministry of Coal is offering three partially explored coal mines under the MMDR Act, providing significant investment opportunities while reinforcing domestic coal production and energy security.

