Bharti Airtel has launched two new, next-gen Company owned stores in the city of Jabalpur. The new stores that have come up in Near Sriram Marriage garden, Adhartal, & Gwarighat road, Tagore Nagar will strengthen Airtel's retail presence and will offer unparalleled service experience to customers. The stores will also showcase Airtel's cutting-edge technologies across its portfolio.

Designed around the theme of creating excellence and winning customers for life, these neighborhood stores will display the entire range of Airtel's offerings including Xstream, Xsafe, 5G Plus etc. With a vision to deliver unparalleled service experience, the store-staff, referred to as 'Airtel Friends' are trained to address and resolve customer queries across all of Airtel's portfolio including mobile, broadband and DTH.

